Nomad Foods: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WOKING, Britain (AP) — WOKING, Britain (AP) — Nomad Foods Ltd. (NOMD) on Thursday reported earnings of $67.3 million in its third quarter.

The Woking, Britain-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The frozen foods company posted revenue of $879.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOMD

