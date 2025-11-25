Noah: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Tuesday reported earnings of $30.7 million in its third…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Tuesday reported earnings of $30.7 million in its third quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The wealth management firm posted revenue of $88.9 million in the period.

