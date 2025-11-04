Niagen Bioscience: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NAGE) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.6 million…

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 5 cents.

The natural products company posted revenue of $34 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NAGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NAGE

