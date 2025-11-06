Nexstar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) on Thursday reported earnings of $70 million…

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) on Thursday reported earnings of $70 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.14.

The television broadcaster posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period.

