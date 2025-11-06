NetScout: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) on Thursday reported net income of $25.8 million…

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) on Thursday reported net income of $25.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The provider of products that gauge network performance posted revenue of $219 million in the period.

