NetApp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — NetApp Inc. (NTAP) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $305 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were $2.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, NetApp expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.01 to $2.11.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.62 billion to $1.77 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

NetApp expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.75 to $8.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.88 billion.

