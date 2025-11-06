NCR Voyix: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $19 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $19 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 31 cents per share.

The maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments posted revenue of $684 million in the period.

NCR Voyix expects full-year earnings in the range of 85 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion.

