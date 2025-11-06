Nature’s Sunshine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Thursday reported net income of $5.3…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Thursday reported net income of $5.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The nutritional and personal care products maker posted revenue of $128.3 million in the period.

Nature’s Sunshine expects full-year revenue in the range of $476 million to $480 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NATR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NATR

