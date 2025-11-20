Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Natural Grocers: Fiscal Q4…

Natural Grocers: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 20, 2025, 4:28 PM

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) on Thursday reported profit of $11.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share.

The retailer of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements posted revenue of $336.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.4 million, or $2 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.33 billion.

Natural Grocers expects full-year earnings to be $2 to $2.15 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NGVC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NGVC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up