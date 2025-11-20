Natural Grocers: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) on Thursday reported profit of…

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) on Thursday reported profit of $11.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share.

The retailer of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements posted revenue of $336.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.4 million, or $2 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.33 billion.

Natural Grocers expects full-year earnings to be $2 to $2.15 per share.

