National Fuel Gas: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $107.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Williamsville, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $456.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $518.5 million, or $5.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.28 billion.

National Fuel Gas expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.60 to $8.10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NFG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.