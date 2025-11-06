Natera: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $87.5 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $87.5 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $592.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $511.5 million.

Natera expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.18 billion to $2.26 billion.

