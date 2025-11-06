N-able: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — N-able Inc. (NABL) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.4 million in its…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — N-able Inc. (NABL) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services posted revenue of $131.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NABL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NABL

