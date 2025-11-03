Myriad: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Monday reported a loss of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Monday reported a loss of $27.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $205.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $205.2 million.

Myriad expects full-year results to range from a loss of 2 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $818 million to $828 million.

