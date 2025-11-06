MSG Entertainment: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Thursday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The live entertainment company posted revenue of $158.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153 million.

