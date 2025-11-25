Movado: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Movado Group Inc. (MOV) on Tuesday reported earnings of $9.6 million in…

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Movado Group Inc. (MOV) on Tuesday reported earnings of $9.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Paramus, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The watchmaker posted revenue of $186.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.