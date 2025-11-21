Moog: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $64.4 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $64.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $2.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.56 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.24 per share.

The aerospace contractor posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $235 million, or $7.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.86 billion.

Moog expects full-year earnings to be $10 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

