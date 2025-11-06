Monster Beverage: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $524.5 million.…

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $524.5 million.

The Corona, California-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The energy drink maker posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.11 billion.

