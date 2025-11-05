Monroe Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $8.2 million in the period.

