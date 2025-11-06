Moderna: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $200 million in…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $200 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.15 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $860.1 million.

Moderna expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $2 billion.

