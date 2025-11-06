Middleby: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — The Middleby Corp. (MIDD) on Thursday reported a loss of $513 million…

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — The Middleby Corp. (MIDD) on Thursday reported a loss of $513 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $10.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.

The food preparation equipment company posted revenue of $982.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $957 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Middleby expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.19 to $2.34.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $990 million to $1.02 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Middleby expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.99 to $9.14 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.89 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MIDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MIDD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.