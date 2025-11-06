Mettler-Toledo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $217.5 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $10.57. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $11.15 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.62 per share.

The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $991.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Mettler-Toledo expects its per-share earnings to range from $12.68 to $12.88.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $42.05 to $42.25 per share.

