Mercury General: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mercury General Corp. (MCY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $280.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $5.06. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $3.86 per share.

The auto insurance company posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.5 billion.

