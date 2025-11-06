MDU Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) on Thursday reported net income of $18.4…

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) on Thursday reported net income of $18.4 million in its third quarter.

The Bismarck, North Dakota-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.

The energy, mining, construction and utilities company posted revenue of $315.1 million in the period.

MDU Resources expects full-year earnings to be 90 cents to 95 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDU

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.