McEwen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — McEwen Inc. (MUX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $462,000 in its third quarter.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — McEwen Inc. (MUX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $462,000 in its third quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The gold and silver mining company posted revenue of $50.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.