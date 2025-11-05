Live Radio
McEwen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 7:00 PM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — McEwen Inc. (MUX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $462,000 in its third quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The gold and silver mining company posted revenue of $50.5 million in the period.

