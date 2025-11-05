Mativ Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.2 million…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its third quarter.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The paper and reconstituted tobacco company posted revenue of $513.7 million in the period.

