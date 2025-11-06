MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.6…

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vonore, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The sport boats maker posted revenue of $69 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.3 million.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.18 to $1.43 per share, with revenue in the range of $295 million to $310 million.

