MasterBrand: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $18.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beachwood, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The maker of residential cabinetry products posted revenue of $698.9 million in the period.

