Masimo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Masimo Corp. (MASI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $100.4 million in its third quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were $1.32 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $371.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $366.6 million.

Masimo expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion.

