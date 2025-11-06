M/A-Com: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $45.1 million.

The Lowell, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $261.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $260.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $54.2 million, or 73 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $967.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, M/A-Com expects its per-share earnings to range from 98 cents to $1.02.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $265 million to $273 million for the fiscal first quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTSI

