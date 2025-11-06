Lundin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $162.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $897.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUNMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUNMF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.