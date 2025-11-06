Lipocine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.2…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $114,600 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $115,000.

