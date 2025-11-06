Lineage Cell: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.8…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.8 million in its third quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $3.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.6 million.

