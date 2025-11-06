Ligand: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $117.3 million.…

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $117.3 million.

The Jupiter, Florida-based company said it had net income of $5.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $115.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGND

