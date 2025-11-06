Lifetime Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) on Thursday reported a loss of…

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Garden City, New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The kitchen products company posted revenue of $171.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LCUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LCUT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.