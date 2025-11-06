Lifecore Biomedical: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $10 million…

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $10 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Chaska, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The agricultural and food packaging products company posted revenue of $31.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFCR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.