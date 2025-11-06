Liberty Formula One: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Formula One B (FWONB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $66 million…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Formula One B (FWONB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $66 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The media and entertainment company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period.

