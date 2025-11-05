Lemonade: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37.5 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $194.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Lemonade said it expects revenue in the range of $217 million to $222 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $727 million to $732 million.

