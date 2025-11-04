Leidos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $367…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $367 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.82. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $3.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.61 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $4.47 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.27 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.45 to $11.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $17 billion to $17.25 billion.

