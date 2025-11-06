Live Radio
LB Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 8:13 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LB Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

