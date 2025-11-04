Latham Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported profit of $8.1 million in its third quarter.
The Latham, New York-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 8 cents per share.
The swimming pool maker posted revenue of $161.9 million in the period.
Latham Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $540 million to $550 million.
