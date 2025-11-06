Lantheus Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $27.8 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.27 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The diagnostic imaging company posted revenue of $384 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $364.2 million.

Lantheus Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion.

