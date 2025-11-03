L.B. Foster: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $4.4 million. On…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $4.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 40 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The railroad track manufacturer posted revenue of $138.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.6 million.

L.B. Foster expects full-year revenue in the range of $535 million to $545 million.

