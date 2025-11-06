Krispy Kreme: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.4 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The doughnut wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $375.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $374 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNUT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.