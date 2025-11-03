Kontoor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Monday reported profit of $36.9 million in…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Monday reported profit of $36.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.44 per share.

The maker of Wrangler and Lee apparel posted revenue of $853.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Kontoor expects its per-share earnings to be $1.64.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $970 million to $980 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Kontoor expects full-year earnings to be $5.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.12 billion.

