Kohl’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.58 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.49 billion.

Kohl’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.25 to $1.45 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KSS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.