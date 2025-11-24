Keysight: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net…

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $229 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Rosa, California-based company said it had net income of $1.33. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.91 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The electronic measurement technology company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $846 million, or $4.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.38 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Keysight expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.95 to $2.01.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEYS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.