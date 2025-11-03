JELD-WEN: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Monday reported a loss of $367.6 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Monday reported a loss of $367.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $4.30. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, were 20 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $809.5 million in the period.

