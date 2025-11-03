JBT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $66 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $66 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.94 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The food processing and transportation services company posted revenue of $1 billion in the period.

JBT expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.76 billion to $3.79 billion.

