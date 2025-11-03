ISG: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $3.1…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $3.1 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The market advisory service company posted revenue of $62.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, ISG said it expects revenue in the range of $60.5 million to $61.5 million.

