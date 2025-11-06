IRobot: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — IRobot Corp. (IRBT) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.5 million in…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — IRobot Corp. (IRBT) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its third quarter.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 23 cents per share.

The robotics technology company posted revenue of $145.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRBT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.